David Coklan RT @getbackjow: Happy birthday to the absolute legend Sir Mick Jagger ❤️ https://t.co/avo9AakWmR 9 seconds ago
ThommytheCat3 RT @GeredMankowitz: Wishing Mick Jagger a very Happy 77th Birthday! #mickjagger #icon https://t.co/TWck8YpqxI 10 seconds ago
Richard Wall RT @MarteWelch: @LinnySmit @lilginger864 @grrlysquirrel75 @camprock09 @llredraven @Richard_G_Wall Wishing two icons a very happy birthday.… 18 seconds ago
☀️Jess B☀️ RT @ArlanWasHere: Dear @Twitter, I promise to still click on the trending topic if you put next to it in greyed parentheses “happy birthday… 21 seconds ago
ThommytheCat3 RT @RialtoCenter: “I’d rather be dead than sing ‘Satisfaction’ when I’m 45." That's what Mick Jagger told People Magazine in 1975, when he… 27 seconds ago
#RPTF RT @twiggynicks: happy birthday to these two amazing rockstars, mick jagger and roger taylor!! ✨🎉 https://t.co/DiPJNcsBhS 28 seconds ago
Morgan Fairchild RT @RollingStone: Happy birthday Mick Jagger! Look back at our 1995 cover story where the Rolling Stones frontman looks back on his years i… 31 seconds ago
Cristian Villarroel RT @RockNRollPics: 🎉🎉Happy 77th birthday Mick Jagger🎉🎉 https://t.co/opeyIyl2zv 36 seconds ago
Mick Jagger adds tribute to Shine a Light film producer Steve BingMick Jagger has paid tribute to producer Steve Bing after learning of the financier's s*icide.
Pirouette like Jagger: Royal Ballet dances to Stones in London streetsPrinciple ballerinas perform in empty streets and near closed theatres to the rockers' "Living in a Ghost Town" track in the short film, co-directed by Jagger's partner to raise awareness for the UK..