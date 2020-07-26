13-yr-old egg seller promised house, schooling after harassment by officials

Politicians have come to the rescue of a 13-year-old egg seller in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Days after he was allegedly harassed by civic body officials, help has come from across party lines.

On July 22, civic body officials had objected to the egg cart being placed on the road.

They allegedly overturned the cart, breaking many eggs, and also threatened to fine the boy Rs 100.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Now, Ramesh Mendola, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Member of Legislative Assembly representing Indore-2 constituency, has promised the boy a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He also gave a few pairs of clothes and a cycle to the boy.

Meanwhile, former MP Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, of the Indian National Congress, has given the boy Rs 10,000 and also promised to take care of his and his brother's education.

