'Hanuman Chalisa' will definitely eradicate coronavirus, it's our belief: Pragya Thakur
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:41s - Published
'Hanuman Chalisa' will definitely eradicate coronavirus, it's our belief: Pragya Thakur

'Hanuman Chalisa' will definitely eradicate coronavirus, it's our belief: Pragya Thakur

Recently, BJP MP Pragya Thakur suggested people to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 5 times a day to 'eradicate' coronavirus.

She stood by her comments and said it is a belief and reciting 'Chalisa' would give peace.

"While government is trying to get rid of coronavirus through imposing lockdown, one of our efforts to help masses can also be based on belief.

We remember our gods during difficult times, and that is what I said Hanuman Chalisa is a belief, and reciting it would give peace and we will definitely get rid of coronavirus," said Pragya Thakur.

farzana_versey

Farzana Versey Dear Hindus, the health of every Indian is on you now. "When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ‘H… https://t.co/XeGJPGDgHO 4 hours ago

nonsense_halwai

Nonsense Halwai Reciting "Hanuman Chalisa" five times a day may or may not save you from covid, but reciting 108 times a day will d… https://t.co/X2Spw84YtL 9 hours ago

ThinkActTank

Thinking hat @ashoswai You seem confused. Cow urine to prevent and treat virus. Hanuman chalisa will eradicate the virus itse… https://t.co/NvXevtOPo9 10 hours ago

Puredeshbhaktme

Champion RT @2047nation1: @IndiaToday Religion in @incredibleindia is biggest TAX FREE business for @RSSorg @BJP4India will definitely earn ₹ in CRO… 10 hours ago

AKalashnikov05

Аnton Kalashnikov Lady Cyclops: "When people... Hindus from across the country recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in one voice, it will def… https://t.co/l4bKZ01yUb 10 hours ago

Ash_TheLoneWolf

Ashwin Mane RT @VaidehiTaman: When Hindus from across the country recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in one voice, #COVID19 will definitely work and we will… 11 hours ago

thakurrohit7172

Ro#it RT @LogicalIndians: "When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and… 11 hours ago

VaidehiTaman

QueenBee When Hindus from across the country recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in one voice, #COVID19 will definitely work and we… https://t.co/0leuVDmD4W 11 hours ago


