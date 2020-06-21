'Hanuman Chalisa' will definitely eradicate coronavirus, it's our belief: Pragya Thakur

|
Hanuman Chalisa Hindu devotional hymn by Tulsidas dedicated to lord Hanuman
Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till Aug 5 to end coronavirus pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur"When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This..
Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown
Pragya Singh Thakur Indian Member of Parliament, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombings
Watch: Ministers perform yoga on International Yoga Day
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
People no longer trust BJP govt in UP: AkhileshThe BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, as far as policy, intention and leadership are concerned, is "crippled" and the people no longer trust it, Samajwadi Party..
India's democracy will function in accordance with Constitution, echo voice of people: Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi on Sunday said democracy will function in accordance with the Constitution and echo the voice of the people, who will reject the BJP's "conspiracy..
Scandals happened during UPA, defence sector focus of Modi government: NaddaOn the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday took aim at the Congress, saying "scandals" marred the UPA government that..
