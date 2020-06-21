'Hanuman Chalisa' will definitely eradicate coronavirus, it's our belief: Pragya Thakur

Recently, BJP MP Pragya Thakur suggested people to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' 5 times a day to 'eradicate' coronavirus.

She stood by her comments and said it is a belief and reciting 'Chalisa' would give peace.

"While government is trying to get rid of coronavirus through imposing lockdown, one of our efforts to help masses can also be based on belief.

We remember our gods during difficult times, and that is what I said Hanuman Chalisa is a belief, and reciting it would give peace and we will definitely get rid of coronavirus," said Pragya Thakur.