Sonu Sood gifts tractor to AP family after video of girls pulling plough goes viral
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
After a video of two girls ploughing a farm was widely shared on the internet, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood once again stepped to help the needy family.

Actor gifted them a tractor.

Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall for the past 20 years, was left with no source of income due to the lockdown.

He decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming.

Sonu Sood has been on forefront to help needy amid crisis from sending back stranded migrant labourers to arranging flights for Indians stuck abroad.

Sonu Sood

Akkineni Nageswara Rao


Bollywood

