Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt
Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt

[NFA] Police said a protest turned into a riot in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, and demonstrators nationwide took to the streets in solidarity with racial justice activists opposed to federal intervention in their cities.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Scenes on the streets of Seattle Sunday after clashes between police and protesters here resulted in dozens of arrests and several officers injured.

Police said officers used non-lethal weapons in attempts to disperse the thousands of marchers calling for police reforms after some protesters set fire to the construction site for a King County juvenile detention facility and courthouse.

Seattle police wrote on Twitter Saturday night they'd made 45 arrests in what they called a riot, and that 21 officers were injured by bricks, rocks, or fireworks.

The violence in Seattle came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to deploy federal law enforcement officers to that city, similar to what he did in Portland, Oregon.

The tactics used by federal officers in Portland have sparked new outrage.

Local leaders and Democrats in Congress say those officers are using excessive force.

Portland's protests continued for the 58th day.

They've included mothers, fathers and military veterans opposed to the federal presence in the city.

Some are clearly trying to de-escalate the confrontation.

Larry McCool brought his four-legged furry friend, hoping to bring down the tension.

"This is Cesar, the No-Drama Llama.

This is his fifth Black Lives Matter march.

His job, as the No-Drama Llama is to bring tension down, you know, to take drama out of people's lives, not add to it." Around the country, scenes of solidarity with Portland activists.

Protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, and the Las Vegas strip.

They tore down a fence in Aurora, Colorado, and set fire to a truck in Richmond, Virginia.

In Louisville, Kentucky, heavily armed Black activists demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman who was killed by police here in a raid on her home back in March.

Many cities that have seen large protests for racial justice are run by Democratic mayors who oppose Trump's orders to send federal police to quell unrest.

The Trump administration has also sent federal police to Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque, New Mexico.




