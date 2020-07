Wilder: We need better players Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Wilder: We need better players Speaking after the 3-1 loss to Southampton, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admitted that if his side want to progress further up the Premier League table then they need to invest in better players. 0

