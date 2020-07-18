Rodgers: We'll come back stronger Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:34s - Published 7 minutes ago Rodgers: We'll come back stronger Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits his players are disappointed after missing out on the top four, but insists they'll learn from the experience. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Srijan Sumeet Choudhary Rodgers would have loved to finish in top 4 but you can’t take it away from him that he is a brilliant manager, did… https://t.co/K1crapUCDX 23 minutes ago Okunrin Meta💥 Gutted for Leciester Cuz they really really tried.. Their fixtures going to the end of the season was very tough..… https://t.co/cAbK6BArJo 35 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources How to rebuild the global economy | Kristalina Georgieva



The coronavirus pandemic shattered the global economy. To put the pieces back together, we need to make sure money is going to the countries that need it the most -- and that we rebuild financial.. Credit: TED Duration: 42:29 Published 1 week ago