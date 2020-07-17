Mourinho happy to make Europa League
Jose Mourinho says he’s delighted Tottenham have climbed from 14th in the league when he took over as manager to finish in 6th with a Europa League place.
Alex Tottenham were 14th when Mourinho came in obviously he's gonna be happy to make Europa League. Like he should just… https://t.co/8SQTR3X8ra 1 hour ago
Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s TottenhamJose Mourinho reckons Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham means he would not be as “special” playing for another team.Kane put on a masterclass to score twice in a 3-0 win over Leicester..
Defensive performance pleases MourinhoTottenham manager Jose Mourinho described his side a "phenomenal" for the way they performed in the 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League, the win keeps their hopes of qualifying for the Europa..
Jose: Two victories to win Europa League!Jose Mourinho believes the Europa League is not Tottenham's level but is motivating his players by telling them they will win it next season if they qualify.