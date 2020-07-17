Global  
 

Mourinho happy to make Europa League
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:44s - Published
Jose Mourinho says he’s delighted Tottenham have climbed from 14th in the league when he took over as manager to finish in 6th with a Europa League place.

Bazzbawls

Alex Tottenham were 14th when Mourinho came in obviously he's gonna be happy to make Europa League. Like he should just… https://t.co/8SQTR3X8ra 1 hour ago


