Daisy the St Bernard dog turns the tables as she's rescued from a mountain
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Daisy the St Bernard dog turns the tables as she's rescued from a mountain

Daisy the St Bernard dog turns the tables as she's rescued from a mountain

A St Bernard dog in England decided it was payback time and called in a rescue team to get her off the mountain View on euronews

St Bernard mountain rescue dog rescued – from mountain

 'She feels embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across Alpine snow with barrels of brandy around their necks,' say team
Independent

Scafell Pike: Tables turned as St Bernard needs mountain rescue

 The "massive" four-year-old dog was showing signs of pain in her legs and was refusing to move.
BBC News

St Bernard rescued from Scafell Pike

 The "massive" four-year-old dog was showing signs of pain in her legs and was refusing to move.
BBC News

Alpine rescue team saves St Bernard rescue dog from mountain

Alpine rescue team saves St Bernard rescue dog from mountain Who rescues the rescue dog?A team of mountain rescuers were called to the aid of a St Bernard dog on...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Scafell Pike: Tables turned as St Bernard needs mountain rescue

The "massive" four-year-old dog was showing signs of pain in her legs and was refusing to move.
BBC News - Published

Mountain rescuers heft ailing St. Bernard off English peak

LONDON (AP) — St. Bernards are known for helping to rescue distressed travelers in the mountains,...
Seattle Times - Published


