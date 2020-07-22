Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

CNN reports Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posted a heartbreaking tribute to the actress on Instagram.

Rivera died at age 33 in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California.

The actress was best known for her role on the hit dramedy 'Glee.'

She leaves behind their son, 4-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey.

The boy was found unharmed in the pontoon boat from which Rivera disappeared.

I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.

Ryan Dorsey Instagram post

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posts heartbreaking tribute to late Glee star

Couple were married for four years and had a son together
Independent - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Ryan Dorsey Breaks Silence on Naya Rivera's Death

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has broken his silence on her untimely death -- and his...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this

AngieGraceLA

𝑨𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆⁷ BLM RT @KTLA: “I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we cou… 4 hours ago

KTLA

KTLA “I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart lit… https://t.co/b4VMhN9aot 4 hours ago

Life_and_Style

Life & Style "I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here," Ryan Dorsey said of e… https://t.co/MALU8XLz4w 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th [Video]

Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th

Amber Riley has cried so much that her "tear ducts have dried out" following the de*th of her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Amber Riley reveals how she remembers Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith every day [Video]

Amber Riley reveals how she remembers Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith every day

Amber Riley has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera, and admitted she says the actress' name, and her late pal Cory Monteith's, every day to remember them.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published
Naya Rivera's d*ath is a nightmare for Chris Colfer [Video]

Naya Rivera's d*ath is a nightmare for Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer has penned a touching tribute to his late Glee co-star Naya Rivera, saying he was "blessed beyond belief" to call her his friend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published