Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

CNN reports Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posted a heartbreaking tribute to the actress on Instagram.

Rivera died at age 33 in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California.

The actress was best known for her role on the hit dramedy 'Glee.'

She leaves behind their son, 4-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey.

The boy was found unharmed in the pontoon boat from which Rivera disappeared.

I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.

Ryan Dorsey Instagram post