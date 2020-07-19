Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season



Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970