Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match

Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager
Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:08Published
FA Cup win could help Aubameyang 'believe' - ArtetaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel ArtetaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta draws on Arsene Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
Arsenal want to 'save season' by winning FA Cup - LacazetteArsenal's Alexandre Lacazette says the players are excited about the FA Cup final because they know they can "save our season".
BBC News
FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
'We must put ourselves under FA Cup final pressure' - LampardChelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side "cannot cruise" into Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.
BBC News
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:31Published
Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Watford F.C. Association football club in England
Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
Hayden Mullins post-match press conference
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Watford
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Saturday's football gossip: Chelsea close to Havertz dealBarcelona want Man City defender, Chelsea close in on Havertz deal, Arsenal could swap Guendouzi for Coutinho, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Premiership: RFU considers ring-fencing top flightA plan to ring-fence the English Premiership and create a draft system of young players is being considered by the RFU.
BBC News
Premier League looking at 'clinical passports'The Premier League is looking at "clinical passports" to help get fans back into stadiums to watch matches, says chief executive Richard Masters.
BBC News
BBC News
Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
