How Spending One Measly Hour, Doing One Tedious Task, Can Save You Thousands

The great state of Michigan has been notorious for its eye-wateringly high car insurance rates.

But that's about to change in July, when a new law will drop the requirement for expensive unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.

Shopping around for car insurance or dropping the coverage could help Michigan drivers save at least $120 per year, per car.

But according to Business Insider, you don't have to live in Michigan to get a break on your car insurance rate.