How Spending One Measly Hour, Doing One Tedious Task, Can Save You Thousands

The great state of Michigan has been notorious for its eye-wateringly high car insurance rates.

But that's about to change in July, when a new law will drop the requirement for expensive unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.

Shopping around for car insurance or dropping the coverage could help Michigan drivers save at least $120 per year, per car.

But according to Business Insider, you don't have to live in Michigan to get a break on your car insurance rate.

Not only can states change their laws, but car insurance companies are constantly changing their algorithms. Your age, driving history, type of car, and even your gender can influence the price you'll pay for car insurance.

For new drivers with their first-ever policy, shopping around after six months of coverage could also help lower your rate.

Take an hour to shop around.

It can help you stay on top of those changes, and continue to get the best rate for you.

Look for the most coverage for the smallest premium, and you'll find the best deal.

Good luck!