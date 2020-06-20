Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester.

It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.