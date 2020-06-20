Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

|
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for one final big performance as Leicester awaitOle Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as Manchester United face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday's Champions League showdown. As a..
West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Visitors secure Champions League placeManchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Man Utd win to qualify for Champions League at Leicester's expenseManchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Saturday's football gossip: Man Utd want Bayern's ComanMan Utd interested in Bayern winger Coman, Napoli agree Osimhen fee, Everton and Leeds Utd want Romero, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United
Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spotChelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says overturning Uefa ban not a motivationPep Guardiola says Manchester City gain "satisfaction" from qualifying for next season's Champions League and not from overturning their Uefa ban.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match
Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 pointsChampions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
BBC News
Aubameyang double consigns Watford to relegationWatford are relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspires Arsenal to victory.
BBC News
Jesse Lingard believes he is back on the right track
Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1
Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Podence and Jonny scoreWolves ease past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
BBC News
Wolves beat Palace to maintain Europa League hopesWolves ease past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
BBC News
Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
