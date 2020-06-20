Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester.

It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester [Video]

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign. Wednesday 1-1 draw with David Moyes’ West Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for one final big performance as Leicester await

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as Manchester United face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday's Champions League showdown. As a..
WorldNews
West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish [Video]

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Visitors secure Champions League place

 Manchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Man Utd win to qualify for Champions League at Leicester's expense

 Manchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Saturday's football gossip: Man Utd want Bayern's Coman

 Man Utd interested in Bayern winger Coman, Napoli agree Osimhen fee, Everton and Leeds Utd want Romero, plus more.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United [Video]

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Manchester United

An in-depth look at Manchester United’s clash at Leicester on the final day ofthe Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spot

 Chelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says overturning Uefa ban not a motivation

 Pep Guardiola says Manchester City gain "satisfaction" from qualifying for next season's Champions League and not from overturning their Uefa ban.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match [Video]

Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference following his side’s 3-2victory at home to Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 points

 Champions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
BBC News

Aubameyang double consigns Watford to relegation

 Watford are relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspires Arsenal to victory.
BBC News

Jesse Lingard Jesse Lingard English association football player

Jesse Lingard believes he is back on the right track [Video]

Jesse Lingard believes he is back on the right track

Jesse Lingard is determined to prove his worth and get back to the "oldJesse'', having used the lockdown to reevaluate and press reset on a seasonwhere off-field issues have impacted form and focus. Two years ago theattacking midfielder had just returned from the World Cup in Russia, where heplayed an important role in helping England reach the semi-finals during asummer that will live long in the memory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Bruno Fernandes (footballer, born 1994) Bruno Fernandes (footballer, born 1994) Portuguese footballer

Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1 [Video]

Mourinho 'upset' with VAR after Spurs and United draw 1-1

Jose Mourinho harsh on VAR as Tottenham Hotspur were denied a Premier League victory against Manchester United due to a late penalty.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:18Published

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Podence and Jonny score

 Wolves ease past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
BBC News

Wolves beat Palace to maintain Europa League hopes

 Wolves ease past a hapless Crystal Palace side in the Premier League to maintain hopes of playing Europa League football next season.
BBC News
Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham [Video]

Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham

Jose Mourinho reckons Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham means he would not be as “special” playing for another team.Kane put on a masterclass to score twice in a 3-0 win over Leicester that strengthens Spurs’ Europa League qualification hopes going into the final game of the season.It was his sixth goal since the Premier League restart and 13th in 18 games under Mourinho, rubbishing suggestions from some pundits that he cannot flourish under the Portuguese’s style.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Fox Fox Small to medium-sized omnivorous mammal belonging to the family Canidae


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Solskjaer demands more as Manchester United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defying the critics to clinch a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

STsportsdesk

ST Sports Desk Football: Solskjaer wants more from Manchester United to meet Champions League demands https://t.co/K1sct2DxCW 34 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Football: Solskjaer wants more from Manchester United to meet Champions League demands https://t.co/QYIIwGJbKD 53 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ole: Manchester United eyeing more than fourth [Video]

Ole: Manchester United eyeing more than fourth

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are targeting third spot and are aiming to win both the FA Cup and Europa League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published