Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Frank Lampard English association football player and manager
Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss says Liverpool staff broke touchline codeFrank Lampard says his row with Liverpool's coaching staff on Wednesday was as a result of them breaking football's touchline code.
BBC News
Klopp hits back after Lampard's 'arrogant' criticismLondon, July 24 (IANS) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit back at Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after the latter branded the recently-crowned Premier League..
WorldNews
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp dismisses 'arrogant' claim & says Frank Lampard 'has to learn'Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his staff were not arrogant in their win over Chelsea and that Frank Lampard has to learn to "close the book" on touchline..
BBC News
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Visitors secure Champions League placeManchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spotChelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
BBC News
Man Utd win to qualify for Champions League at Leicester's expenseManchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
Chelsea confident on Havertz - Sunday's gossip columnChelsea remain confident on Havertz, Messi wants Bielsa at Barca, Wilson set for Spurs move, plus more.
BBC News
Chelsea v Wolves: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Mikel Arteta focused on FA Cup after 'crazy' Watford match
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 pointsChampions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
BBC News
Aubameyang double consigns Watford to relegationWatford are relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspires Arsenal to victory.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources