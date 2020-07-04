Global  
 

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton.

The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

