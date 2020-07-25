Global  
 

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

The late U.S. Rep.

John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing

 The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time. A processional with his casket was carried Sunday across the bridge..
USATODAY.com

Selma Helped Define John Lewis’s Life. In Death, He Returns One Last Time.

 The body of John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, more than a half century after he helped change American history there.
NYTimes.com

Veteran SNCC activists share memories of John Lewis

 Members of Congress and veteran activists recount John Lewis' fight for voting rights and his impact on racial justices causes.
USATODAY.com

Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered by fellow veterans: 'We had right on our side'

 As John Lewis' life is celebrated in several cities, veterans of the civil rights movement, close friends and colleagues shared memorable moments.
USATODAY.com

Edmund Pettus Bridge Edmund Pettus Bridge Historic bridge in Selma, Alabama, United States

Final crossing in Selma: Procession across Edmund Pettus Bridge will honor John Lewis

 In 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.
USATODAY.com

See the Rep. John Lewis Celebration of Life in Alabama Saturday

 The late civil rights icon is honored in his native Alabama. Tributes continue Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge and the state Capitol in Montgomery.
USATODAY.com

Selma, Alabama Selma, Alabama City in Alabama, United States

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis [Video]

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis

Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Celebrating John Lewis: Civil rights activists share stories in Selma memorial service

 Rep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.
 
USATODAY.com

