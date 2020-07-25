John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

The late U.S. Rep.

US civil rights icon John Lewis ' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

Rep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.

The late civil rights icon is honored in his native Alabama. Tributes continue Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge and the state Capitol in Montgomery.

In 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.

As John Lewis' life is celebrated in several cities, veterans of the civil rights movement, close friends and colleagues shared memorable moments.

Members of Congress and veteran activists recount John Lewis' fight for voting rights and his impact on racial justices causes.

The body of John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, more than a half century after he helped change American history there.

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time. A processional with his casket was carried Sunday across the bridge..

Mourners are gathering in Selma today to pay their respects to the late civil rights legend *John...

Civil rights icon John Lewis' body is being carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...

The casket of late U.S. Rep. John Lewis was carried over Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama on...