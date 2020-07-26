Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in SelmaThe late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. View on euronews
