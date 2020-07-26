Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge

The late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Casket of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

The casket of late U.S. Rep. John Lewis was carried over Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama on...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comTIMEeuronewsIndependent


Lewis to be remembered in Selma, Alabama Capitol

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the...
Seattle Times - Published

Rep. John Lewis' body carried across Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama tributes

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died at the age of 80 on July 17 after...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comeuronewsIndependent



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma [Video]

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge [Video]

Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge

Crowds gathered in Selma, Alabama to watch the body of civil rights icon John Lewis cross the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:51Published
John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday [Video]

John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published