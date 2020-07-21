Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth.

An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."