Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dean Smith (footballer, born 1971) Footballer, football manager
Aston Villa F.C. Association football club in England
West Ham 0-0 Aston Villa: Villa survive relegation with final-day drawAston Villa will play Premier League football next season after a draw at West Ham is enough to ensure they escape relegation on the final day.
BBC News
Aston Villa survive in dramatic finale at West HamAston Villa will play Premier League football next season after a draw at West Ham is enough to ensure they escape relegation on the final day.
BBC News
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zoneLondon, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
WorldNews
Premier League Association football league in England
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England
Bournemouth's five-year top-flight stay over despite win at EvertonBournemouth's five-year stay in the Premier League ends despite beating Everton at Goodison Park as Aston Villa's draw at West Ham means they are relegated to..
BBC News
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources