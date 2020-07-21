Global  
 

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'
Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth.

An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."

West Ham 0-0 Aston Villa: Villa survive relegation with final-day draw

 Aston Villa will play Premier League football next season after a draw at West Ham is enough to ensure they escape relegation on the final day.
Aston Villa survive in dramatic finale at West Ham

 Aston Villa will play Premier League football next season after a draw at West Ham is enough to ensure they escape relegation on the final day.
Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference [Video]

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the Gunners will need to win the FA Cup against Chelsea next month to return to Europe next season.

Aston Villa surprise Arsenal 1-0 to climb out of drop zone

 London, Jul 21 (efe-epa).- Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0 Tuesday to climb out of the Premier League drop zone at the expense of Watford, who fell 4-0 to..
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League [Video]

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football [Video]

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Bournemouth's five-year top-flight stay over despite win at Everton

 Bournemouth's five-year stay in the Premier League ends despite beating Everton at Goodison Park as Aston Villa's draw at West Ham means they are relegated to..
Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester [Video]

Solskjaer wants United to ‘dominate’ at Champions League rivals Leicester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign. Wednesday 1-1 draw with David Moyes’ West Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.

