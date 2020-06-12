Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill

Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill

[NFA] A deadline looms before enhanced unemployment benefits expire, and Republican lawmakers are desperately trying to hammer out an agreement within their own party on relief efforts.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. Republicans are now considering a piecemeal coronavirus relief package after a week of fierce internal divisions over just how many trillions of dollars to spend and where to spend them.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Sunday that Republicans would unveil a $1 trillion proposal on Monday, focused on the pressing issue of extending enhanced unemployment benefits for Americans who lost their jobs due to the health crisis.

That bill arrives two months later and two trillion dollar lighter than a Democratic relief package that passed the House of Representatives in May.

But the White House and Senate Republicans deemed it dead on arrival.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Republicans for not being able to agree on a plan when Americans are desperate for basic assistance.

"They're in disarray, and that delay is causing suffering for America's families.

We have been ready for two months and ten days.

I've been here all weekend hoping they had something to give us.

They promised it this week.

It didn't come.

Now they're saying Monday." The Democratic bill included money for state and local governments depleted by the healthcare costs of the pandemic; money for expanded virus testing and tracing; and maintaining a $600-per-week enhancement to unemployment benefits enacted back in April in response to the coronavirus.

That last one has been a lifeline for millions, but it expires at the end of July.

And some Republicans say Democratic measures actually hold back the economic recovery.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz complained that the enhanced benefits were too generous.

"The problem is, for sixty-eight percent of people receiving it right now, they are being paid more on unemployment than they made in their job.

And, I'll tell you, I've spoken to small business owners all over the state of Texas who are trying to reopen and they're trying their waiters and waitresses, and they're calling their busboys.

And they won't come back.

And of course they won't come back.

Because the federal government is paying them - in some instances - twice as much to stay home." The Republican measure likely focuses on some extension of jobless benefits, possibly as a percentage of person's lost wages.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Mnuchin says GOP coronavirus relief package will be released Monday

 Fox News host Chris Wallace pressed Mnuchin on why a GOP plan hasn't been introduced.
USATODAY.com
Trump Is Backpedalling On All Things COVID-19, Except The One Thing That Could Make Him Lose [Video]

Trump Is Backpedalling On All Things COVID-19, Except The One Thing That Could Make Him Lose

President Donald Trump has apparently done a one-eighty on key coronavirus topics. He's begun encouraging the wearing of masks and has backed out of holding the GOP convention in Florida. Trump seems determined to salvage his reelection campaign. However, he's made one exception--and it's a big one: school reopenings. According to CNN, the political risks of Trump's back-to-school gamble are perhaps the greatest.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Democrats have gone ‘stone cold left,’ want to turn America into ‘Venezuela on steroids’ – Trump

 President Donald Trump has called on the Republican-held Senate to kill a bill that would overturn his controversial travel ban. The Democrats, he said, want to..
WorldNews

'He's scaring our own voters': Republicans run into a Donald Trump problem as they push mail voting

 As Donald Trump rails on mail-voting, Republicans have had to work around the president's harsh rhetoric to push the option.
USATODAY.com

Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

Blow for Trump as Republicans scrap plans for payroll tax in new stimulus bill

 In a blow to Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and White House officials have reached a handshake deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package that does not include..
WorldNews

Mnuchin urges more stimulus for hard hit sectors

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged members of Congress Friday to work with the Trump administration to pass additional stimulus measures for the hardest-hit..
USATODAY.com
Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again [Video]

Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again

Mnuchin shared his thoughts while appearing on CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt [Video]

Seattle clashes spark 45 arrests, 21 cops hurt

[NFA] Police said a protest turned into a riot in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, and demonstrators nationwide took to the streets in solidarity with racial justice activists opposed to federal intervention in their cities. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election [Video]

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election

(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage over President Donald Trump in the polls. A look at history reveals that while Biden's clearly the favorite, his victory is not assured in an unprecedented election. 1.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

America 'staring down the barrel of martial law', Oregon senator warns

 America is “staring down the barrel of martial law” as it approaches the presidential election, a US senator from Oregon has warned as Donald Trump cracks..
WorldNews

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Republicans in 'disarray' over unemployment benefits -Pelosi [Video]

Republicans in 'disarray' over unemployment benefits -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said Republicans' 'disarray' is causing harm to American families.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:06Published

Pelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in Portland

 Pelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in Portland
 
USATODAY.com

Pelosi, Schumer call on GOP for better virus relief

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer joined forces Thursday to call on Republicans to put forth a better relief package for..
USATODAY.com
Democrats reject 'piecemeal' approach to coronavirus relief [Video]

Democrats reject 'piecemeal' approach to coronavirus relief

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, shut down the idea of passing a temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits separate from a larger coronavirus relief package, telling reporters on Thursday that they do not want to pass measures piecemeal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Why Trump Has Changed His Tune About COVID-19 [Video]

Why Trump Has Changed His Tune About COVID-19

After months of denial, President Donald Trump has finally begun to acknowledge the grim reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. President Donald Trump White House press briefing It took a surge of nearly two million coronavirus cases over the last month — and the spate of devastating polls that ensued -- for Trump to pivot. Trump is now trailing Biden by double digits with an average deficit of 12 percentage points.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Paw Patrol: Cartoon not cancelled despite White House comments

 White House press Kayleigh McEnany got it wrong when she said the cartoon had been a victim of "cancel culture".
BBC News

AP Top Stories July 24 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 24th: White House defends stance in Portland; Virginia high school renamed to honor John Lewis; Michael Cohen released..
USATODAY.com

Trump to visit North Carolina, cite work on COVID-19 vaccine

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina on Monday to tour a business that is participating in work on a..
WorldNews

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid [Video]

Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid

Rashida Tlaib is on the verge of losing her seat in the House of Representatives. Tlaib represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. She won it in 2018 after Rep. John Conyers retired. In 2018 Tlaib defeated Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones by 1 point. Now the two are facing off in the August 4th primary. Slate reports that Jones is set to annihilate Tlaib tat the ballot box. Last cycle, Tlaib and Jones were on the ballot with four other candidates.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 01:07Published

California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If President Donald Trump succeeds in getting undocumented immigrants excluded from being counted in the redrawing of U.S. House..
WorldNews

A.O.C. Unleashes a Viral Condemnation of Sexism in Congress

 After a Republican lawmaker referred to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using a sexist vulgarity, she took to the House floor to denounce the abuse faced..
NYTimes.com
Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter' [Video]

Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated on the floor of the House of Representatives the profane insult that Republican colleague Ted Yoho applied to her on the Capitol steps, adding that it was not just an insult to her but to all women.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:02Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Tropical Storm Hanna brings rain, flooding as it leaves Texas; Hawaii braces for Hurricane Douglas

 Hanna weakened overnight into a Tropical Storm, but heavy rains and winds are expected in Southern Texas and Northeastern Mexico through Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Garrett Foster Brought His Gun to Austin Protests. Then He Was Shot Dead.

 The police in Austin, Texas, have not identified the motorist who fatally shot a protester after driving his car in the direction of marchers.
NYTimes.com
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast [Video]

Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

‘You Do the Right Things, and Still You Get It’

 A Texas family tried to ward off the virus. But as cases in the state soared and debates about masks and distancing raged, there was only so much they could..
NYTimes.com

Ted Cruz Ted Cruz United States Republican Senator from Texas

China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators [Video]

China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators

The unspecified measures target U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, after the U.S. placed sanctions on Chinese officials over the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Split On COVID Relief [Video]

GOP Split On COVID Relief

Republican lawmakers and White House officials are still at odds over how to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published
GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools [Video]

GOP Disagrees With Trump's Reopening Plan For Schools

Republicans in the Senate are roundly dismissing President Donald Trump's education call. Trump wants to withhold more federal aid from schools that remain shuttered during the COVID pandemic. This..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Keller @ Large: As Congress Gets Ready For Summer Break, GOP Says No More Aid For States [Video]

Keller @ Large: As Congress Gets Ready For Summer Break, GOP Says No More Aid For States

The message from top D.C. Republicans remains clear: Don’t expect another aid package from us. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:33Published