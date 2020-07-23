COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes

Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday.

According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's.

Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the second-highest daily count on record.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the country topped 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

New York chalked up an additional 750 cases for a total of 411,200 by the end of the day Friday, with a death toll of 33,600.