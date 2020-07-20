Global  
 

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:45s
Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Visitors secure Champions League place

 Manchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Man Utd win to qualify for Champions League at Leicester's expense

 Manchester United defeat Leicester 2-0 to secure a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Saturday's football gossip: Man Utd want Bayern's Coman

 Man Utd interested in Bayern winger Coman, Napoli agree Osimhen fee, Everton and Leeds Utd want Romero, plus more.
BBC News

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football [Video]

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15

Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spot

 Chelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
BBC News

Chelsea confident on Havertz - Sunday's gossip column

 Chelsea remain confident on Havertz, Messi wants Bielsa at Barca, Wilson set for Spurs move, plus more.
BBC News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss says Liverpool staff broke touchline code

 Frank Lampard says his row with Liverpool's coaching staff on Wednesday was as a result of them breaking football's touchline code.
BBC News

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion' [Video]

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League [Video]

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea, Villa survive https://t.co/WqvMG0jZcq https://t.co/ejiN7XF9JQ 1 hour ago

summedupkenya

News SummedUp Kenya Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea, Villa survive https://t.co/e7bxsnAkU7 1 hour ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 #Football: Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea, Villa survive https://t.co/pRzc05JZxY 2 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea, Villa survive https://t.co/cKj5j81mP2 https://t.co/hG2M0oZPJ9 2 hours ago

oleketejohn

john RT @TheStarKenya: Chelsea ended fourth after a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Girou… 2 hours ago

tbgsem

TBG SEM RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Football: Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea, Villa survive https://t.co/wiPsefJUMh https://t.co/RgPqnFTl… 3 hours ago

tbgsem

TBG SEM RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea, Villa survive https://t.co/xcqz1Euufl https://t.co/Xd6S2DaQ8O 3 hours ago

TheStarKenya

TheStarKenya Chelsea ended fourth after a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Olivier… https://t.co/qoBdZfAO4l 3 hours ago


