Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion' Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."

Frank Lampard says his row with Liverpool's coaching staff on Wednesday was as a result of them breaking football's touchline code.

Chelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

