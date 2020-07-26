Global  
 

Watch: COVID-19 patients along with doctors celebrate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Assam
COVID-19 patients celebrated 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at Silchar Medical College in Assam on July 26.

On the occasion, doctors along with patients danced and sang the patriotic song.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Meanwhile the total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam has reached 31,086.

