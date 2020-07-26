Watch: COVID-19 patients along with doctors celebrate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Assam

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated every year in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes.
Scandals happened during UPA, defence sector focus of Modi government: NaddaOn the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday took aim at the Congress, saying "scandals" marred the UPA government that..
IndiaTimes
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Gunjan Saxena, India's first female IAF pilot, pays tributes to martyrsThe Indian Air Force's role in acting jointly with Indian Army ground troops during the war was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the..
DNA
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Surgeon General Jerome Adams in March said to reserve masks for healthcare providersBack in March, the CDC recommended masks for "people who show symptoms of COVID-19."
USATODAY.com
Cricket match first sports event in England to welcome fans since COVID-19
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:27Published
Assam State in northeast India
NDRF rescues villagers, livestock in Assam's flood-affected areas
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Indians call for compensation over oil well blaze
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:19Published
Water level recedes in Brahmaputra river
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
Silchar Medical College and Hospital Hospital in Assam, India
Pakistan Country in South Asia
If enemy attacks us, we will give befitting response as shown in Kargil: RajnathIf an enemy attacks India, it will give a befitting response as shown in Kargil, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said on the 21st anniversary of the..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources