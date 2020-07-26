John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time

|
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader
A nation John Lewis helped unite salutes him on his final journey across Selma bridgeThe late U.S. Rep. John Lewis made a final journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a flag-draped casket. Troopers saluted.
USATODAY.com
John Lewis: US civil rights icon's body crosses Selma bridge a final timeThe late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.
BBC News
Final farewell: John Lewis makes last journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in SelmaThe March 7, 1965 bridge crossing was a pivotal demonstration in the fight for African-American suffrage.
USATODAY.com
Alabama State in the southeastern United States
Final crossing in Selma: Procession across Edmund Pettus Bridge will honor John LewisIn 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.
USATODAY.com
Selma bids farewell to John Lewis
Celebrating John Lewis: Civil rights activists share stories in Selma memorial serviceRep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.
USATODAY.com
Edmund Pettus Bridge Historic bridge in Selma, Alabama, United States
