John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time

[NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the fight for voting rights.

Rep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.

In 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.

The March 7, 1965 bridge crossing was a pivotal demonstration in the fight for African-American suffrage.

The late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis made a final journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a flag-draped casket. Troopers saluted.

