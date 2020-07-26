Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time

John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time

[NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the fight for voting rights.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Lewis (civil rights leader) John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader

A nation John Lewis helped unite salutes him on his final journey across Selma bridge

 The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis made a final journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a flag-draped casket. Troopers saluted.
USATODAY.com

John Lewis: US civil rights icon's body crosses Selma bridge a final time

 The late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.
BBC News

Final farewell: John Lewis makes last journey across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

 The March 7, 1965 bridge crossing was a pivotal demonstration in the fight for African-American suffrage.
 
USATODAY.com

Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

Final crossing in Selma: Procession across Edmund Pettus Bridge will honor John Lewis

 In 1965, John Lewis was beaten when a voting rights march across a bridge in Selma, Alabama, turned violent. He will cross that bridge one last time.
USATODAY.com
Selma bids farewell to John Lewis [Video]

Selma bids farewell to John Lewis

Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Celebrating John Lewis: Civil rights activists share stories in Selma memorial service

 Rep. John Lewis was honored by fellow civil rights activists in an emotional memorial service at historic Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, Alabama.
 
USATODAY.com

Edmund Pettus Bridge Edmund Pettus Bridge Historic bridge in Selma, Alabama, United States


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rep. John Lewis' body carried across Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama tributes

The body of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who died at the age of 80 on July 17 after...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NPReuronewsBBC NewsUSATODAY.comTMZ.comIndependent


Casket of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

The casket of late U.S. Rep. John Lewis was carried over Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama on...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •euronewsBBC NewsUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphTIMEIndependent


Honors for John Lewis

This weekend Rep. John Lewis, who died July 17 at the age of 80, will be taken by a horse-drawn...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge [Video]

Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge

The late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:50Published
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma [Video]

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge [Video]

Body of civil rights icon crosses bridge

Crowds gathered in Selma, Alabama to watch the body of civil rights icon John Lewis cross the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:51Published