White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night.

According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently opened fire on him.

Garrett Foster, 28, was approaching the stopped vehicle with other activists when he was killed.

Foster is white.

He was pushing his fiancee—Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who is black—in a wheelchair when the car bore down on the crowd.

Witnesses say the US military veteran was armed with an AK-47, which he had pointed at the ground.

Liberal Texas gun laws allow gun-rights supporters to carry rifles at protests.

Activists on the left and right are known to do it.