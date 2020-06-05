Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night.

According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently opened fire on him.

Garrett Foster, 28, was approaching the stopped vehicle with other activists when he was killed.

Foster is white.

He was pushing his fiancee—Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who is black—in a wheelchair when the car bore down on the crowd.

Witnesses say the US military veteran was armed with an AK-47, which he had pointed at the ground.

Liberal Texas gun laws allow gun-rights supporters to carry rifles at protests.

Activists on the left and right are known to do it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Woman Takes Issue With Protesters at Juneteenth Rally [Video]

Woman Takes Issue With Protesters at Juneteenth Rally

Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "2020 Juneteenth celebration, BLM rally in rural America and it's opposing views on BLM movement. This was filmed in Greene..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 08:42Published
Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters [Video]

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters

This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:13Published
'Get off her!' Seattle police brutally takedown protester at peaceful rally [Video]

'Get off her!' Seattle police brutally takedown protester at peaceful rally

After a black man knelt before Seattle police in front of a barrier, a white man got in front of the kneeling man to protect him and he was attacked by police, according to the filmer of this shocking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published