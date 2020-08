California May Require Ridesharing App Companies To Go Electric

California’s Air Resources Board wants to cap emissions from vehicles being used for companies like Uber and Lyft.

These rideshare app businesses have an infamously tumultuous history with labor regulators in their home state.

However, Gizmodo Earther reports they seem far more receptive to going green than they are to sufficiently compensating their workforce.

The proposal would mandate that 60% percent of miles traveled by Uber and Lyft vehicles be in electric vehicles by 2030.