Americans with Disabilities Act 30th Anniversary
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Americans with Disabilities Act 30th Anniversary
President George H.W. Bush Signed the Bill into Law on July 26, 1990
0
10 o'clock.

Happening now -- its the 30th anniversary of the passage of the americans with disabilities act.

President george herbert walker bush signed the bill into law back on july 26, 1990.

The bill was the most sweeping piece of civil rights legislation to date at that point, which helped those with disabilities.

We spoke with the commissioner of the alabama department of rehabilitation services about the importance of this anniverary.

Jane burdeshaw says the law will help ensure that students with special needs get the help they need when they go back to school next month.

Because of laws like the idea and the ada, students with disabilities in the classroom need those supports and services to surround them in order to achieve their maximum potential.

And so they need to be in school and learning and having those supports through the individualized education plan.

Burdeshaw says it's important for parents to look at their students individualized plan to make sure they're properly advocating for their specific




