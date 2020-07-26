Global  
 

John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:46s - Published
John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time
CBS' Michelle Miller reports on this emotional moment.
In Selma, A 'Final Crossing' For John Lewis Across The Edmund Pettus Bridge

In 1965, John Lewis was nearly killed as he led a group of protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.comTMZ.comFOXNews.comCBS Newseuronews


Rep. John Lewis to be carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma during Sunday's memorial celebrations

Celebrations of the life of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., continue Sunday morning, the second of six days...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •NPRCBS Newseuronews


Selma Helped Define John Lewis’s Life. In Death, He Returns One Last Time.

The body of John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, more than a half century after he...
NYTimes.com - Published


John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time [Video]

John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge one final time

[NFA] A caisson bore the body of the lawmaker and civil rights icon who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 and was met with a bloody police crackdown that drew national awareness to the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge [Video]

Body of US rights icon Lewis crosses Selma bridge

The late civil rights activist is taken over the Edmund Pettus Bridge for a final time.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:50Published
US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma [Video]

US civil rights icon John Lewis' casket crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published