|
|
|
|
John Lewis Crosses Edmund Pettus Bridge One Last Time
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:46s - Published
CBS' Michelle Miller reports on this emotional moment.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
In 1965, John Lewis was nearly killed as he led a group of protesters across the Edmund Pettus Bridge...
NPR - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca •USATODAY.com •TMZ.com •FOXNews.com •CBS News •euronews
|
Celebrations of the life of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., continue Sunday morning, the second of six days...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •NPR •CBS News •euronews
|
The body of John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, more than a half century after he...
NYTimes.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|