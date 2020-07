Kiss the Blood off My Hands Movie (1948) - Joan Fontaine, Burt Lancaster, Robert Newton Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:38s - Published 4 minutes ago Kiss the Blood off My Hands Movie (1948) - Joan Fontaine, Burt Lancaster, Robert Newton Kiss the Blood off My Hands Movie Trailer (1948) - Plot synopsis: Fugitive Bill Saunders and lonely nurse Jane Wharton are crossed by fate when he hides out in her apartment. Director: Norman Foster Writers: Leonardo Bercovici, Ben Maddow, Walter Bernstein Stars: Joan Fontaine, Burt Lancaster, Robert Newton Genre: Crime, Drama 0

