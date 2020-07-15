Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 16 Million
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 16 Million
Global COVID-19 Cases Top 16 Million
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Number of global cases tops 16 million

Covid 19 coronavirus: Number of global cases tops 16 million The global number of coronavirus cases crossed 16 million on Sunday, according to renowned resource...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchCBS NewsWorldNews


News24.com | Covid-19 wrap: Global cases surge past 16.06m with 643 811 deaths, France expands free testing

More than 16.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally...
News24 - Published

Global cases of COVID-19 surpass 15.5 million


MarketWatch - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this

Orlith7

🐲 RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/c08mXj5dgW —Total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide now more than 16 million — Spain removed fro… 5 minutes ago

MatthewGeorgewh

Matthew George Global Covid cases are over 16.1 million now, with 4.2 million in the US, 2.4 million in Brazil & 1.4 million in In… https://t.co/ezICFSvZ4W 1 hour ago

qayzr_

qays RT @AJEnglish: COVID-19 updates 👉 https://t.co/xV5TuJ1zWm 🌍 Global cases hit 16 million 🇫🇷 France expands free testing 🇮🇹 Italian city fin… 1 hour ago

therealgregjack

greg jackson Covid 19 coronavirus: Number of global cases tops 16 million, via @nzherald https://t.co/y6DGzXjktw 2 hours ago

Elmubaarak1

Olanrewaju AbdulQaudir RT @channelstv: COVID-19: North Korea Reports First Suspected Case As Global Cases Top 16 Million https://t.co/m15hxdsrlK https://t.co/zh8G… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world. That number marks the first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published
Covid vaccine: India begins first stage Covaxin human trials | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid vaccine: India begins first stage Covaxin human trials | Oneindia News

BJP seeks CBI probe into Congress 'phone tapping'; Congress asks why Sachin Pilot trusts Haryana cops, alleges BJP engineered split; Global Covid cases jump by 1 million in less than 100 hours; India's..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Global COVID-19 Cases Surge by More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days [Video]

Global COVID-19 Cases Surge by More Than 1 Million Over 5 Days

The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published