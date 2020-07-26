Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Hanna Hits Texas
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Hurricane Hanna Hits Texas
Hurricane Hanna Hits Texas
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Hanna drenches South Texas amid virus crisis

A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Hurricane Hanna hits south Texas coast, already beset by COVID-19

The storm could dump upward of 18 inches of rain in the area through Monday, causing life-threatening...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •euronewsNYTimes.comDeutsche WelleSBSNPR


Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas

Hanna, the first of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, has made landfall in the US state of Texas,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSBSMENAFN.comFOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida surpasses NY in COVID-19 cases

[NFA] Florida on Sunday overtook New York in cases of the novel coronavirus, behind only California in the U.S. epidemic. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:57Published
Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast [Video]

Hurricane Hanna lashes Texas's COVID-19 hit coast

Hurricane Hanna roared ashore onto the Texas Gulf Coast, bringing winds that lashed the shoreline with rain and storm surge and even threatening to bring possible tornadoes to a part of the country..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas [Video]

Hurricane Hanna: Disaster declaration issued as storm hammers Texas

Winds are hitting the coast at 140km/hr. It's the first of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. #HannaView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:00Published