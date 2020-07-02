Global  
 

Crocodile drags away 15-year-old boy in Kharasrota River in Odisha's Kendrapara
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Crocodile drags away 15-year-old boy in Kharasrota River in Odisha's Kendrapara

Crocodile drags away 15-year-old boy in Kharasrota River in Odisha's Kendrapara

In an unfortunate incident, a 15-year-old boy was shockingly dragged by a crocodile in Kharasrota River.

The incident happened in Odisha's Kendrapara on July 26.

Fire brigade personnel fished out Rudra Behera's body after a search of more than 4-5 hours in the croc-infested river.

"Boats were deployed in the search operation that continued for 4-5 hours," BB Tudu, Fire Officer Kendrapara Fire Station, Odisha said.

