Crocodile drags away 15-year-old boy in Kharasrota River in Odisha's Kendrapara

Odisha State in eastern India
12-ft-long king cobra rescued from village in Odisha, later released
Covid-19 vaccine by October-November: Adar Poonawalla to Naveen PatnaikAdar Poonawalla, during an interaction with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik through a video conference, expressed optimism that the Covid-19 vaccine could..
Watch: Trials of anti-tank guided missile 'Dhruvastra' at ITR Balasore
Crocodile Subfamily of large reptilian carnivores
Crocodile allegedly killed and eaten by villagers in Odisha's Malkangiri
Kendrapara district District in Odisha, India
