Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Memorials Continue For Late Congressman John Lewis
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Memorials Continue For Late Congressman John Lewis

Memorials Continue For Late Congressman John Lewis

Memorials for the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis continued Sunday; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Apple honors late Congressman John Lewis with documentary profit donations to civil rights efforts

John Lewis: Good Trouble, the documentary detailing the life and work of the late civil rights...
9to5Mac - Published

Congressman John Lewis' legacy with the National Museum of African American History and Culture

The late Congressman John Lewis fought tirelessly for legislation to create the Smithsonian's...
CBS News - Published

Americans mourn the death of Congressman John Lewis

Tributes honoring the late Congressman John Lewis have poured in from around the country-- and also...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Events Honoring John Lewis Begin In Alabama [Video]

Events Honoring John Lewis Begin In Alabama

Six days of events honoring the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis began Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Albama; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
U.S. House observes moment of silence for Rep. John Lewis [Video]

U.S. House observes moment of silence for Rep. John Lewis

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday held a moment of silence to honor the late Rep. John Lewis.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published
Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis [Video]

Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

Tributes from Maryland lawmakers and leaders continue to pour in for civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who died Friday at the age of 80.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:36Published