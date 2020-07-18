Memorials Continue For Late Congressman John Lewis
Memorials for the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis continued Sunday; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.
Events Honoring John Lewis Begin In AlabamaSix days of events honoring the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis began Saturday in his hometown of Troy, Albama; Michelle Miller reports for CBS2.
U.S. House observes moment of silence for Rep. John LewisThe U.S. House of Representatives on Monday held a moment of silence to honor the late Rep. John Lewis.
Maryland Lawmakers, Leaders Pay Tribute To Late Civil Rights Icon John LewisTributes from Maryland lawmakers and leaders continue to pour in for civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who died Friday at the age of 80.