Fans celebrate as Ronaldo leads Juve to ninth straight title

Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer
Juventus nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating LazioTURIN, Italy Over a three-minute span of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Juventus would not lose to Lazio for a third time this season. Ronaldo’s..
Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020
Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself
Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud
Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy
Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A titleJuventus clinch a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeat Sampdoria 2-0 in Turin.
Genoa 0-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez score as Inter go second in Serie AInter Milan move into second place in Serie A, four points behind Juventus, with a 3-0 win over Genoa thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
Serie A: Juventus title party delayed by Udinese defeatMilan: Seko Fofana scored the winner as Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at struggling Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for..
Juventus miss chance to seal title after shock defeatJuventus miss out on the chance to wrap up the Serie A title as they fall to a surprise defeat at struggling Udinese.
Serie A A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system
Lazio clinch Champions League place with win over CagliariLazio claimed a Champions League place as Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored the winner when they came from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 on Thursday and..
WorldNews
