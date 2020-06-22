Global  
 

Fans celebrate as Ronaldo leads Juve to ninth straight title
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:19s
Fans celebrate as Ronaldo leads Juve to ninth straight title
Juventus fans take to the street to celebrate ninth-straight Serie A title.
Juventus nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating Lazio

 TURIN, Italy Over a three-minute span of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Juventus would not lose to Lazio for a third time this season. Ronaldo’s..
WorldNews
Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020 [Video]

Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020

The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the soccer calendar.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:51
Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself [Video]

Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s pragmatic style of play and picked apart the England captain’s performance in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United. But Mourinho, reading from a piece of paper in a clearly planned response, listed the scoring stats of former strikers Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Diego Milito and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and said Kane would have no issues scoring goals. “I feel a bit strange at some analysis and some comments, especially as it looks for me at the beginning of some comments and analysis have started from Paul (Merson),” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference previewing Tuesday’s visit of West Ham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15
Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud [Video]

Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud

Prosecutors in Madrid have indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:25

Juventus 2-0 Sampdoria: Maurizio Sarri's side claim ninth straight Serie A title

 Juventus clinch a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title as they defeat Sampdoria 2-0 in Turin.
BBC News

Genoa 0-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku & Alexis Sanchez score as Inter go second in Serie A

 Inter Milan move into second place in Serie A, four points behind Juventus, with a 3-0 win over Genoa thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.
BBC News

Serie A: Juventus title party delayed by Udinese defeat

 Milan: Seko Fofana scored the winner as Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at struggling Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for..
WorldNews

Juventus miss chance to seal title after shock defeat

 Juventus miss out on the chance to wrap up the Serie A title as they fall to a surprise defeat at struggling Udinese.
BBC News

Lazio clinch Champions League place with win over Cagliari

 Lazio claimed a Champions League place as Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile scored the winner when they came from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 on Thursday and..
WorldNews

Ronaldo's impact was decisive for Juve's 9th straight title

Ronaldo's impact was decisive for Juve's 9th straight title It’s no exaggeration to say that Cristiano Ronaldo had more of an impact on Juventus’...
FOX Sports Also reported by Sydney Morning Herald CBC.ca


Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus superstar breaks two more records with double against Lazio as Maurizio Sarri’s men close in on ninth straight league title

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 50 or more goals in Serie A,...
talkSPORT

Juventus nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating Lazio

Juventus nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating Lazio TURIN, Italy Over a three-minute span of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Juventus would...
WorldNews


