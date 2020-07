Tucson DACA recipient contracts COVID-19 in Eloy Detention Center

HUNDRED-50 PEOPLE WHO HAVECAUGHT COVID-19 WHILE DETAINEDFOR AN IMMIGRATION VIOLATION.NOW AN ORGANIZATION ISDEMANDING HIS RELEASE.

NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S CIARA ENCINASREPORTS.CIARA ON CAM: CARLOS MARTINEZCAUGHT COVID BACK IN MAY.

HE'SNOW RECOVERED BUT ONE ADVOCACYGROUP SAYS HE SHOULDNT STILLBE DETAINED IF IMMIGRATIONOFFICIALS CANT GUARANTEE HISSAFETY.

PKG: SALVADORMARTINEZ, CARLOS' FATHER: "WEFEEL VERY BAD.

WE HAVEN'TSLEPT.

ALL WE THINK ABOUT ISTHE DESTINY OF OUR SON.

WEALWAYS THINK ABOUT WHAT'SNEXT." (TRANSLATION) IT ALLSTARTED ALMOST A YEAR AGOWHEN CARLOS CROSSED THESOUTHERN BORDER INTO NOGALESSONORA.

SOMETHING DACARECIPIENTS ARENT ALLOWED TO DOWITHOUT PERMISSION FROM THEGOVERNMENT.

MARTINEZ: "IT'SPAINFUL FOR US TO SEE OUR SONIN DETENTION.

WE CAN'T HUG HIMOR SUPPORT HIM.

WE CAN'T DOANYTHING.

ONLY THE AUTHORITIESCAN DO SOMETHING FOR MY SON."CIARA STANDUP: "THE COMPUTERENGINEER GREW UP IN THISSOUTHWEST TUCSON NEIGHBORHOOD- EVEN GRADUATING FROM THEUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA WITH AMASTER'S DEGREE.

HE WAS ONE OFTHE FIRST TO BE GRANTED DACAOR DEFERRED ACTION OFDEPORTATION SINCE HE ARRIVEDIN THE COUNTRY AS A CHILD--TELLING KGUN 9 SEVEN YEARS AGOTHE PROTECTION MADE HISACCOMPLISHMENTS MEANINGFUL.

"SOT FROM 2012 STORY: "THEREWAS THIS BIG WALL THAT WAS INFRONT OF ME AFTER I GRADUATEDWITH MY MASTERS THAT ICOULDN'T SEE THE FUTURE."BUTTED "I'M SOMEBODY NOW."CARLOS' LAWYER SAYS HISDECISION TO CROSS THE BORDERWAS MADE OUT OF FRUSTRATION."I'VE SPENT 29 YEARS HERE.

IFTHIS COUNTRY DOESN'TAPPRECIATE ME HE MADE IT ALLTHE WAY TO THE TOP AND GIVEME THE DOCUMENTS I NEED.

I CANFIND MY FUTURE IN MEXICO.

HEREALIZED HE MADE A MISTAKE.IT'S LATE, I'M IN NOGALES." HETURNED HIMSELF INTO AN OFFICERAT THE PORT OF ENTRY, WHEREHIS LAWYER SAYS HE WASCLASSIFIED AS AN ARRIVINGALIEN.

LANDING HIM IN THE ELOYDETENTION CENTER.

THEN INFEBRUARY A JUDGE GRANTED HIMPERMANENT CITIZENSHIP.CLAUDIA: "HOWEVER, IT LASTEDVERY LITTLE BECAUSE THEGOVERNMENT SAID 'YOU'RE HONOR,WE'RE GOING TO APPEAL THISCASE.

I DO NOT THINK WE SHOULDGRANT THIS PERSON CANCELATIONOF REMOVAL." WITH AN APPEALSTILL IN PROGRESS- HECONTRACTED COVID-19 ABOUT TWOMONTHS AGO.

CLAUDIA, LAWYER:"I RECEIVED A LETTER - IT WASJULY 8- IT SAYS THANK YOU VERYMUCH.

I AM VERY WELL WITH MYHEALTH FROM CORONAVIRUS.

YOUWERE RIGHT.

THOSE WERE THEMOST DIFFICULT TIMES OF MYLIFE, BUT I WILL NOT GIVE UP.I KNOW THAT GOD HAS PLANS FORME.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH FORYOUR SUPPORT.

THANK YOU FROMTHE BOTTOM OF MY HEART-CARLOS.

" MORE THAN 250DETAINEES IN ELOY HAVECONTRACTED THE VIRUS.

CLAUDIA,LAWYER: "WHAT WE KNOW IS THATHE WAS WITH A GROUP OF PEOPLE.THEY ARE IN SECTIONS.

SO, FORHIS SECTION THERE WAS FIFTY.SO WHEN THEY STARTED TESTING45 TESTED POSITIVE." TAG: ACAMPAIGN HAS BEEN STARTED FORCARLOS BY THE ARIZONA DREAMACT COALITION.

THE GROUP SAYSTHE GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURECARLOS' SAFETY INSIDE THEDETENTION CENTER.

