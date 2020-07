According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there are now 1,973 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona.

-- NEARLY TWO THOUSAND NEWCASES REPORTED IN THE STATE.OVER 17-PERCENT OF NEW TESTSREPORTED -- CAME BACKPOSITIVE.

THE MAJORITY OF NEWCASES ARE COMING FROM MARICOPACOUNTY.

IN SOUTHERN ARIZONA --PIMA COUNTY -- HAS THE MOSTNEW CASES REPORTED -- WITH ONEHUNDRED SIXTY THREE.

THISBRINGS UP -- THE TOTAL NUMBEROF CASES IN THE STATE -- TOOVER A- HUNDRED-62- THOUSAND.THIS MAP BREAKS DOWN THE TOTALNUMBER OF CASES BY COUNTY...PIMA COUNTY REPORTED CLOSE TOFIFTEEN THOUSAND CASES.WITH MONSOON UPON US --