Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop Family members frustrated no visitor policy at long-term care facilities
https://t.co/LIuExorzvS 1 day ago
Call Centers Open As New Resource For Long-Term Care Facilities During Coronavirus PandemicThe Wolf administration has announced a new resource for long-term care facilities dealing with Coronavirus outbreaks.
South Kansas City nursing home reports 71 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths among residentsBlue River Nursing & Rehab, also known as Redwood of Blue River, has reported 71 cases of COVID-19 among residents, 11 of whom have died.
Adopt a Grandparent DayOften what’s called the ‘golden years’ of life aren’t so golden. On average, 60 percent of residents in senior care facilities don’t get any visits from friends or family..