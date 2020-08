Human Battering Ram Breaches Barracks Door Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:13s - Published 1 week ago Human Battering Ram Breaches Barracks Door Occurred on July 23, 2020 Info from Licensor: "This video was made while quarantined in barracks in a place that we cannot share, we decided to make this video because we were all bored sitting around waiting for the next meal like we do every day so we decided to have some fun and do funny breaching scenarios." 0

