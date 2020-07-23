President Donald Trump Will Not Throw Out First Pitch At Yankee Stadium On Aug. 15
President Donald Trump has had a change of heart and will not be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug.
15 afterall.
Trump says he won't throw ceremonial first pitch at Yankees game next monthU.S. President Donald Trump says he won't throw out ceremonial first pitch at New York Yankees game next month, just days after saying he would do so
