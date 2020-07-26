Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Olivia De Havilland remembered
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Olivia De Havilland remembered

Olivia De Havilland remembered

Olivia De Havilland, the actress best known for 'Gone with the Wind' and several other hit movies, died at age 104.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hollywood icon Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

Hollywood actress Olivia de Havilland is no more. The two-time Oscar winner died peacefully in her...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesNewsyJust JaredSeattle TimesThe AgeTMZ.comUSATODAY.com


Your Monday Briefing

Spain quarantine, Russia protests, Olivia de Havilland: Here’s what you need to know.
NYTimes.com - Published

Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With the Wind' actress and Hollywood royalty, dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, one of the last pillars of Hollywood royalty and a contemporary of Bette Davis...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

MichiganWave

Turning Point Timbuktu RT @vdare: Famous for starring in GONE WITH THE WIND, de Havilland is also remembered for the de Havilland Law, which freed the actors in H… 14 minutes ago

upgreen9quark

green quark Olivia de Havilland, best remembered for role in 'Gone with the Wind,' has died https://t.co/7kVxIUo63j 31 minutes ago

Joshua75266978

Joshua RT @kare11: The Oscar-winning actress best remembered for her role in "Gone with the Wind," Olivia de Havilland, has passed away at age 104… 56 minutes ago

vdare

VDARE Famous for starring in GONE WITH THE WIND, de Havilland is also remembered for the de Havilland Law, which freed th… https://t.co/S9lJccCw3z 1 hour ago

RobertMWalker2

Robert M. Walker Olivia de Havilland, best remembered for role in 'Gone with the Wind,' has died https://t.co/3YipW85Vr2 2 hours ago

Ballerina_KC

Katie Carr RT @Ballerina_KC: Rest in peace, Dame Olivia de Havilland. Thank-you for so many years of contribution to the motion picture industry and m… 2 hours ago

wisbey_barbara

BARBARA WISBEY Olivia de Havilland, best remembered for role in 'Gone with the Wind,' has died https://t.co/zWV5UW0lBk 2 hours ago

SophiaViklund

Sophia Viklund Olivia de Havilland, best remembered for role in 'Gone with the Wind,' has died https://t.co/VmtO3lYbHk 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Oscar-Winning Actress Olivia De Havilland Dies At 104 [Video]

Oscar-Winning Actress Olivia De Havilland Dies At 104

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of actress Olivia de Havilland.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104 [Video]

Last Surviving 'Gone With The Wind' Star Passes At 104

Legendary actress Olivia de Havilland has died at her home in Paris. She was 104. Elle reports the actress was the last surviving member of the 'Gone with the Wind' cast. De Havilland was also known..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104 [Video]

Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104

'Gone with the Wind' star Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published