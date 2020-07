What effect, if any, the change in weather has on COVID-19

Monsoon brings a change in weather, what effect could that have on COVID-19?

ANY OF IT HAVE AN EFFECT ONTHE CORONAVIRUS?

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S ROGELIO MARES -- TOOKTHIS QUESTION -- TO THEEXPERTS -- WHO SAY THE WEATHERWON'T HAVE AS MUCH EFFECT --AS PEOPLE'S BEHAVIORS.MONSOON MEANS COOLER DAYS ANDLESS DRYNESS, BUT, COULD THOSECONDITIONS HAVE ANY EFFECT ONTHE COVID-19 VIRUS?

SOT THEIMPACT ON COLD AND HEAT, WE'REJUST NOT SURE ABOUT.

THESCIENCE JUST ISN'T THERE YET.06SEC AS PAULA MENDEL, DEPUTYDIRECTOR AT THE PIMA COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT PUTS IT:THAT'S NOT TO SAY A CHANGE INWEATHER COULDN'T AFFECT HOWYOU REACT.

SOT WHAT WE HAVE TOTHINK ABOUT IS HOW PEOPLEADJUST DURING THE DIFFERENTSEASONS.

07SEC MANDEL SAYS,LIKE SCIENCE, HUMAN BEHAVIORIS SUBJECT TO CONSTANT CHANGE.SOT WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THATOUR ACTIONS ARE ADJUSTING TOWHATEVER THOSE TEMPERATURESARE AT THIS MOMENT IN TIME.07SEC WITH COOLER WEATHER,MANDEL SAYS, MORE PEOPLE MIGHTBE INCLINED TO HEAD OUTSIDE.SHE SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT FOLKSREMEMBER TO KEEP TAKINGPRECAUTIONS -- WHICH SHEADMITS, MUCH LIKE SCIENCE,WERE SUBJECT TO THEIR OWNCHANGE, EVEN EARLIER ON.

SOTWE WEREN'T SO SURE ABOUT THEFACE MASKS.

WE WERE SAYINGTHAT IF YOU GO OUT, YOUSOCIALLY DISTANCE, YOU'RE OUTIN THE FRESH AIR, YOU'RE OUTIN THE SUNSHINE.

WE THOUGHTTHAT WAS ENOUGH.

10SEC AS ISOFTEN WITH SCIENCE, HYPOTHESESCHANGE.

SOT AS TIME HAS GONEON WE REALIZED THAT WE NEEDEDMORE PROTECTION.

06SEC WHILETHE WEATHER CAN CHANGE AND OURBEHAVIOR ALONG WITH IT MANDELRECOMMENDS PEOPLE KEEP ONECONSTANT IN MIND -- OR IN THISCASE: ON FACE.

SOT WHETHER IT'S WARM OR IT'S COOL, WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT EVERYBODY'S WEARING THEIR FACE MASKS, THAT'S ONE OF THE BEST THINGS THAT WE CAN DO TO HELP NEGATE THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.12SEC ROGELIO MARES KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE