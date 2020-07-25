Government to announce new strategy to tackle obesity

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in BrexitTony Blair has called on the government to investigate alleged Russian interference into the Brexit referendum after the publication of long-delayed report into..
WorldNews
Prescriptions for cycling rolled out as government tells public to lose weight ahead of potential second waveDowning Street aims to target 35 million as part of Boris Johnson's obesity strategy
Independent
'I don't trust him': Ex-Today presenter John Humphrys says he is not a 'fan' of Boris JohnsonPM is 'great at the bluster but he's not too good when it comes to delivering', veteran broadcaster says
Independent
Boris Johnson told to keep 'populist hands' off judiciary after reports he wants overhaul of how government is challenged in courtLabour says they 'will oppose attacks on judiciary and further attempts by PM to restrict scrutiny'
Independent
