Government to announce new strategy to tackle obesity

Boris Johnson will set out the details of the “Better Health” campaign as helooks to tackle the country’s obesity problem.

The headline changes in theobesity strategy include banning “buy one, get one free” promotions onfattening products and outlawing supermarkets from tempting shoppers withunhealthy snacks at checkouts and store entrances.

Restaurants will have todisplay the calories contained in items on menus and there will be aconsultation into doing the same for any alcohol sold.