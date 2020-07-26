Sonu Sood gifts tractor to farmer whose daughters had to pull plough

Actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of a farmer's family in Andhra Pradesh.

A video of two girls ploughing a field in Chittoor inspired Sonu to send help.

Nageswara Rao was forced to take his daughters' help as he couldn't afford oxen.

Moved by their plight, Sonu promised to have a tractor delivered the same day.

By evening, Vennela and Chandana's family had received their tractor.

Former Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed Sonu Sood's act of charity.

The TDP chief said that he would take care of the two girls' education.

Sood emerged as a messiah for many migrant workers during the lockdown.

The actor helped many migrants labourers reach their hometowns.

He hired various media of transport like buses & even planes to help migrants.

Now, Sonu is also helping migrant workers find employment.

The actor has launched a 'Pravasi Rojgar' app to help workers find jobs.

500 companies from various sectors - construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics - will offer job opportunities on the portal.

Watch the full video for more details.