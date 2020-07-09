The new Lamborghini Sián Roadster - Interior Design

The Sián Roadster makes its debut in Blu Uranus, especially selected by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, which together with the Ad Personam department works with every Sián client to entirely personalize the color and finish of their Roadster.

Encapsulating the blue of the sky and the green of the fields, evoking the freedom and driving elation delivered by the open top Sián Roadster’s performance, the car is finished with Oro Electrum wheels: the color chosen by Lamborghini to signify electrification.

The complementary interior is an elegant combination of white with Blu Glauco detailing and aluminum elements in Oro Electrum: new-design air vents produced via 3D printing allows customization with a client’s initials.