Big Trucks From Neighborhood Give Drive by Surprise on Kid's Birthday During Lockdown
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:16s - Published
These big truck drivers gave a kid from their neighborhood a drive-by birthday surprise as per his request.

Most of them drove their vehicles during COVID19 lockdown in front of the kid's house.

They honked and wished him happy birthday to fulfil his wish as he turned six.

