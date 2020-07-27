The Alienist Angel of Darkness S02E05 Belly of the Beast - S02E06 Memento Mori

The Alienist Angel of Darkness 2x05 "Belly of the Beast" & 2x06 "Memento Mori" Promo Trailer HD - After the horrific murder of a Lying-In Hospital employee, the team are now hot on the heels of the murderer.

Sara (Dakota Fanning) enlists the help of Joanna (Brittany Batchelder) to tail their prime suspect.

Sara, Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and Moore (Luke Evans) try and put the pieces together, but they find that not even Sara's office is out of the killer's reach.

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness 2x06 "Memento Mori" - Sara (Dakota Fanning) and Moore (Luke Evans) return to the killer's abandoned house in search of new information about their suspect.

Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) faces ruin after a tragic incident at the Institute.

Sara and the team are enlisted to rescue another missing child, but this time they must work with their adversary, former Commissioner Thomas Byrnes (Ted Levine).