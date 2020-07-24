Boris Johnson tells of his own struggles to lose weight as he launches obesity strategy

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson news – live: PM says he was 'too fat' before illness, as No 10 announces crackdown on junk food ads and dealsFollow all the latest developments
Government to announce new strategy to tackle obesity
Restaurants to include calorie counts and junk food ads banned before 9pm as Boris Johnson cracks down on obesity crisisRestrictions will also be introduced on 'buy one, get one free' deals for unhealthy food
Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in BrexitTony Blair has called on the government to investigate alleged Russian interference into the Brexit referendum after the publication of long-delayed report into..
