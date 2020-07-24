Global  
 

Boris Johnson tells of his own struggles to lose weight as he launches obesity strategy
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Mandatory credit: @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson has told how he struggles withhis own weight as he urged people to take action to improve their health.

In avideo released to mark the launch of the Government’s obesity strategy, thePrime Minister said he had lost at least a stone in weight after recoveringfrom coronavirus.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Government to announce new strategy to tackle obesity [Video]

Government to announce new strategy to tackle obesity

Boris Johnson will set out the details of the “Better Health” campaign as helooks to tackle the country’s obesity problem. The headline changes in theobesity strategy include banning “buy one, get one free” promotions onfattening products and outlawing supermarkets from tempting shoppers withunhealthy snacks at checkouts and store entrances. Restaurants will have todisplay the calories contained in items on menus and there will be aconsultation into doing the same for any alcohol sold.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Restaurants to include calorie counts and junk food ads banned before 9pm as Boris Johnson cracks down on obesity crisis

 Restrictions will also be introduced on 'buy one, get one free' deals for unhealthy food
Independent

Russia report: Tony Blair calls on government to investigate Moscow's alleged interference in Brexit

 Tony Blair has called on the government to investigate alleged Russian interference into the Brexit referendum after the publication of long-delayed report into..
WorldNews

UK to unveil 10 million Euros anti-obesity plan after PM Boris Johnson's near-death experience [Video]

UK to unveil 10 million Euros anti-obesity plan after PM Boris Johnson's near-death experience

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to role out a 10 million anti-obesity campaign, including junk food adverting bans, following his own brush with death that he partly blamed on his weight...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
PHE: Obesity increases risk of dying from Covid-19 [Video]

PHE: Obesity increases risk of dying from Covid-19

Carrying excess weight increases the risk of hospitalisation, admission to intensive care, and death from Covid-19, according to Public Health England (PHE). PHE's Chief Nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:55Published
Boris Johnson Admits Could Have Handled Pandemic Differently [Video]

Boris Johnson Admits Could Have Handled Pandemic Differently

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been criticized for acting too slowly in the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Friday there may have been things he could have done..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published