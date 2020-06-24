Global  
 

Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot?

Premier League top scorer: Who won the golden boot?

A look at the final standing in the race for the Premier League golden boot asJamie Vardy pips Danny Ings and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the title

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated

An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published
Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea [Video]

Mission accomplished for Man United and Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea secure places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:45Published
Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion' [Video]

Emotional Dean Smith says Aston Villa surviving Premier League 'feels better than promotion'

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Danny Ings Danny Ings English association football player

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival [Video]

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a stoppage-time equaliser to leave their hopes of avoiding relegation hanging by a thread.Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded Bournemouth’s misery by adding to Danny Ings’ opener in the final moments – meaning the hosts remain three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal

A look ahead at Southampton's home clash against Arsenal.Saints returned from the coronavirus suspension with a bang at Carrow Road last Friday, when Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond scored in a deserved 3-0 win against Norwich.Hasenhuttl’s men are now preparing to step out at St Mary’s for the first time since March, with Arsenal arriving on the back of a heavy 3-0 loss at Manchester City and galling 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabonese footballer

Aubameyang double consigns Watford to relegation

 Watford are relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspires Arsenal to victory.
BBC News
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

'Lethal in attack' - watch Aubameyang's sublime FA Cup double

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seals the deal with two goals in 2-0 victory over Manchester City, sending Arsenal into the FA Cup final.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser [Video]

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring and the home side then created a string of chances to kill off the game. Instead they had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Vardy scored with six minutes remaining, soon after Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Nketiah.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

