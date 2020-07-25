India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:31s - Published 2 minutes ago India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News Govt has banned 47 additional Chinese apps in India after obstructing 59 apps last month; Rajasthan governor asks CM Ashok Gehlot whether he wanta a trust vote or not; Rafale jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala; Delhi govt starts job portal amid unemployment woes; Omar Abdullah says he won't contest elections till J&K remains a union territory; Sound designer Resul Pookutty says he too did no get work after winning an Oscar and more news #ChineseApps #RafaleJets #GovtJobs 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend