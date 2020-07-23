China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu

|
China's foreign ministry announced as of 10am Monday (July 27) morning, the U.S consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu has closed.
China had given the closure orders on Friday, with just 72 hours to vacate.
It follows a dramatic escalation of worsening relations between the world's two largest economies and tit-for-tat consulate closures after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas last week.
The Chengdu consulate opened in 1985 and has nearly 200 employees, according to its website.
The weekend saw a flurry of removal vans come and go, as staff removed belongings and on Saturday evening, a worker could be seen removing a plaque outside the main entrance.
Security was tight, but a steady stream of people walked along the street opposite the entrance -- many stopping to take photos or videos before police moved them on.
Residents in Chengdu expressed mixed views on the U.S. consulate there -- with one saying that he thought it was a reciprocal action, whilst another felt uneasy about the incident: "All of this (Consulate closures in China and the U.S.) makes me feel a little uncomfortable.
You know, such drastic steps.
I think that…when it comes to the U.S. as a country I can't say anything good or bad." U.S.-China relations have plunged to their worst in decades over a range of disputes from trade to the coronavirus pandemic, China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.
